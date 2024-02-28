Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 465,592 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 465,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $655.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

