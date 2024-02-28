Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $20.97. Adecco Group shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 12,144 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Adecco Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
