Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $20.97. Adecco Group shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 12,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

