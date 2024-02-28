Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.3 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

