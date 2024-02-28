AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

