AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Purchases $306,000.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,726 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 232,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $739,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

