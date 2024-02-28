AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Purchases $306,000.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,726 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 232,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $739,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

