AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Purchases $306,000.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MITT stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.89.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.