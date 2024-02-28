Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

