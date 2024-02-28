Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

