Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Stephen C. Evans Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALRM opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $75.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 184.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

