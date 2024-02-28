Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,683 shares of company stock worth $6,367,991 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

