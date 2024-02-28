Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.