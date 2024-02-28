Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.20% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Quarry LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

