Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 24.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 30.9 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

