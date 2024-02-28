Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 44.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.