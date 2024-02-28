Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 988,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

