Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

