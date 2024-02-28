Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NTB stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $36.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

