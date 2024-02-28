Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

