Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.66. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

