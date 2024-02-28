Align Technology’s (ALGN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.06 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.66. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.