Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.21.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
