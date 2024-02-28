AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DIT

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.