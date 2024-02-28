AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 79535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.