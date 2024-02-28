Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $58.60

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get ALLETE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLETE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE Trading Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.58%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.