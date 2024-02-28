Andrea E. Bertone Sells 902 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.