Andrew Kenner Purchases 10,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

