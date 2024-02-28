Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 10,421 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,939,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,025,000 after acquiring an additional 395,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

