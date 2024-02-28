Andrew Stevens Acquires 23,200 Shares of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OMLGet Free Report) insider Andrew Stevens bought 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,208.00 ($25,626.14).

oOh!media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

oOh!media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from oOh!media’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

Featured Stories

