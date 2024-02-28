Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust Acquires 14,933 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 69,107 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $948,839.11.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 44,479 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $611,586.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,055 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $27,208.20.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

