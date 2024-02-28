ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

