Anthony Savino Sells 4,598 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50.

AMPS stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altus Power by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

