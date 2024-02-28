Anthony Savino Sells 4,598 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50.
Altus Power Stock Up 2.4 %
AMPS stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 712,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 26.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altus Power by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 490,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
