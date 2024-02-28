Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in AON by 119.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 5.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 508,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.