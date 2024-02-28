Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian Buys 750 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $59,835,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

