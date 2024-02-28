Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

