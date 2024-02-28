Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 12.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 701,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,529,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 80,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

