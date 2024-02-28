Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $67.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADM opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

