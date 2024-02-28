Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

