Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

