Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $74,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after acquiring an additional 573,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Assurant by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $181.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $182.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

