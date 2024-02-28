Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

