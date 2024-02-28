Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5,376.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 506,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 497,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

