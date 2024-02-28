AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,632 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of AvidXchange worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AvidXchange by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,729 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,184.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.94.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.