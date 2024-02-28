Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 162,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

