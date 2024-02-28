Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

