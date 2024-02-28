Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLX opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $999.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

