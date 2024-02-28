Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE BLX opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $999.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $28.34.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
