Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

TBBK opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

