Bankers (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.00

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.36), with a volume of 90364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.36).

Bankers Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,140.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.59.

Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About Bankers

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

