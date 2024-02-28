Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Domo worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domo by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Domo by 163.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

DOMO opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

