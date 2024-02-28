Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of LendingTree worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LendingTree by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.