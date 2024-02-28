Barclays PLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Stoneridge worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge by 115.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.41. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

