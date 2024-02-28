Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 472,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

